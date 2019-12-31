Eagles' Miles Sanders 'Going to Be OK' After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders is "going to be OK," head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Tuesday morning.

Sanders underwent an MRI that revealed he had suffered a low-grade low ankle sprain in the regular-season finale 34-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Pederson pointed to inflammation as the main obstacle for Sanders right now ahead of Philly's wild-card matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old Penn State product left the game against the Giants in the first half after carrying the ball nine times for 52 yards. The Eagles clinched the NFC East and the NFC's No. 4 seed with the victory.

But the result came at a price:

The Eagles lost right guard Brandon Brooks (separated shoulder) for the season, while Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz (cracked rib/lacerated kidney) missed Week 17 and could also miss the playoffs. That's after injuries already decimated the Eagles' receiving corps, leaving the likes of Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson on injured reserve.

Even so, Philly has been able to count on oft-injured quarterback Carson Wentz down the stretch:

Sanders has also been a consistent force on an inconsistent roster, which is exactly what the Eagles hoped for when they made him their highest-drafted running back since LeSean McCoy in 2009.

Sanders became the fourth player in league history to surpass 300 yards as a rusher, receiver and returner through the first nine games of the season (h/t NBC Sports' Reuben Frank). Overall, Sanders finished with 818 yards and three touchdowns on 179 carries in addition to 509 yards and three touchdowns on 50 catches plus 314 yards in the return game.

In other words, Sanders is important to the Eagles' chance to win when the 11-5 Seahawks visit Lincoln Financial Field. However, if he either can't play or isn't at full strength, Boston Scott showed he's capable of handling the load with 54 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries alongside 84 yards on four catches against the Giants without Sanders.

Jordan Howard has recorded 525 yards and six touchdowns on 119 rushing attempts across 10 games, but he has been out Nov. 3 with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles and Seahawks will kickoff at 4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.