TMZ: NFL Investigating Buccaneers' Rakeem Nunez-Roches After Animal Abandonment

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are investigating allegations defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches abandoned his dog on the side of a busy road earlier this month.

According to TMZ Sports, a Florida animal rescue group said it found Nunez-Roches' Cane Corso pit bull, Jitterbug, 36 hours after she was abandoned.

Representatives of the group added Jitterbug was "tired, hungry and alone" and also missing some teeth.

The Buccaneers released the following statement regarding the situation: "We are aware of the issue regarding Rakeem Nunez-Roches and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will refrain from further comment until we have a better understanding of the situation."

The animal rescue group that found Jitterbug told TMZ Sports the dog has been pre-adopted after Nunez-Roches allegedly said he would pick up the dog but failed to do so.