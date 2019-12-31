Mitchell Trubisky to Remain Bears' Starting QB in 2020, Per GM Ryan Pace

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Tried and Trubisky.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace confirmed to reporters Tuesday that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will remain the team's starter in 2020.

Trubisky's future in Chicago beyond next year is undecided, though Pace said he does not "think we're there yet" when asked if the organization was wrong to draft the 25-year-old second overall in 2017:

Pace added that he "must play with more consistency" moving forward.

It was not a given that Trubisky would remain the Bears' starting quarterback after a disappointing 2019 campaign that saw him throw for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 picks on a 63.2 completion percentage across 15 starts.

"Patience with a quarterback is hard," Pace noted, "but a lot of things pay off if you're able to get through these tough times."

The Bears have received mounting criticism for opting to draft Trubisky at No. 2 in 2017 rather than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes or Houston Texans two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mahomes and Watson went 10th and 12th, respectively.

Regardless, Pace reiterated his commitment to Trubisky before ending his final presser of the year:

Trubisky missed Week 5 after dislocating his shoulder in the first quarter of the Bears' 16-6 win over Minnesota in Week 4. The North Carolina product was pulled from the team's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, but head coach Matt Nagy insisted that was because of a hip pointer injury and not based on his performance.

Outside of Trubisky, questions surrounded Chicago's offense throughout the season, including lingering concerns over the ineffectiveness of its 27th-ranked rushing attack and Nagy's ability as a play-caller.

The quarterback criticized the Bears' offensive approach following their 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 15:

"I felt like our O-line played really well. I thought we could’ve taken more pressure off them moving in the pocket a little more and me getting out. We've got to continue to find ways to take pressure off our O-line. With a good rush like that, continue to mix it up, whether it's with screens, running it, draws—all that kind of stuff helps. ... Could've done a lot of stuff."

However, Nagy was unbothered by Trubisky's frustrations and said he has a "great" relationship with his QB1 (h/t ESPN's Jeff Dickerson):

"You guys are always catching us right after the game. And so there's a lot of emotions that go through. Here we are losing a game like that and knowing we could've played better. So I don't know exactly what the question was that was asked, but I'm saying if you sensed a frustration, I think I know Mitch better than anybody in this building except maybe [quarterbacks coach] Dave Ragone.

"So I know the effect or what he means by any of that. I think probably, if I'm going back and watching that, it's probably very general and big picture, but it's also right after the game so I take nothing by that and we have a great relationship."

The 8-8 Bears missed the postseason. Chicago lost in the Wild Card Round last season but has only made two postseason appearances since 2010.