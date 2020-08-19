Eagles' Miles Sanders Week-to-Week After Suffering Lower-Body Injury

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders could be a question mark for Week 1 because of a lower-body injury.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles said Wednesday that Sanders will be "week-to-week" with the injury.

Garafolo noted there's no "great concern," but the team wants to make "sure players stay as healthy as possible" with just over three weeks before the season opener.

While Sanders suffered an ankle injury in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants in his rookie season, he still appeared in all 16 games last year.

He thrived during his first season with 818 rushing yards, 509 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. He was a massive presence for an Eagles offense that dealt with injuries throughout the season and helped anchor the attack down the stretch.

It isn't unrealistic to say Philadelphia may not have won the NFC East without him.

If the Penn State product is forced to miss time, look for the Eagles to turn toward Boston Scott in the backfield. The third-year playmaker was an unexpected hero at times for the team in 2019, thriving in both wins against the Giants in crunch time of the season.

Corey Clement also provides veteran depth at the position.

The Eagles open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.