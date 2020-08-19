Eagles' Miles Sanders Week-to-Week After Suffering Lower-Body Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders could be a question mark for Week 1 because of a lower-body injury. 

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Eagles said Wednesday that Sanders will be "week-to-week" with the injury. 

Garafolo noted there's no "great concern," but the team wants to make "sure players stay as healthy as possible" with just over three weeks before the season opener. 

While Sanders suffered an ankle injury in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants in his rookie season, he still appeared in all 16 games last year.

He thrived during his first season with 818 rushing yards, 509 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. He was a massive presence for an Eagles offense that dealt with injuries throughout the season and helped anchor the attack down the stretch.

It isn't unrealistic to say Philadelphia may not have won the NFC East without him.

If the Penn State product is forced to miss time, look for the Eagles to turn toward Boston Scott in the backfield. The third-year playmaker was an unexpected hero at times for the team in 2019, thriving in both wins against the Giants in crunch time of the season.

Corey Clement also provides veteran depth at the position.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The Eagles open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.

Related

    Tua’s Camp Off to Mixed Start

    Brian Flores has seen ‘some good some bad’ on throws and decisions from his rookie QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tua’s Camp Off to Mixed Start

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    @BR_NFL Staff Roundtable 👀

    Bounce back RBs, breakout rookies, TE targets. We've got you covered on all your fantasy questions 📲

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    @BR_NFL Staff Roundtable 👀

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Next Game Breaker

    @MikeTanier thinks Cam Akers can energize the Rams and win you your fantasy league at the same time 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rams Next Game Breaker

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top NFL Teams of the Past 25 Years

    Who had the most impressive season? Check out our top 25 list 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Top NFL Teams of the Past 25 Years

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report