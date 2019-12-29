Eagles' Miles Sanders out vs. Giants After Suffering Ankle Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced running back Miles Sanders was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury.

Across the first 15 games this season, Sanders tallied 766 yards and three touchdown on 170 carries as well as 510 yards and three touchdowns on 47 catches. Paired with his 314 return yards, Sanders became the fourth player in league history to tally at least 300 yards as a rusher, receiver and returner through the first nine games of his career (h/t NBC Sports' Reuben Frank).

He also etched himself in Eagles history in Week 11:

The Eagles drafted the rookie running back in the second round (No. 53 overall) of the 2019 draft out of Penn State.

Sanders' first NFL injury technically came at organized team activities in May as he dealt with a minor strained hamstring and missed the Eagles' early OTAs. He participated in the preseason and made his NFL debut in the Eagles' regular-season opener.

In three seasons at Penn State, Sanders played in 36 games and tallied 1,649 rushing yards for 12 touchdowns. His lone starting season came in 2018, in which he impressed with 220 carries resulting in 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

"Miles was a staff favorite," Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said, per Philly.com's Paul Domowitch. "A coaching staff favorite. A personnel staff favorite. A front-office favorite. He reminded us of some other players we've had around here."

"He sat behind Saquon Barkley there at Penn State and really learned from him, and when he had an opportunity to produce, he did," head coach Doug Pederson added in July on NFL Network.



Sanders is the Eagles' highest-drafted back since LeSean McCoy was also taken at No. 53 overall in 2009.

Philadelphia turned toward Boston Scott at running back after he exited.