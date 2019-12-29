Pat Shurmur Explains Why He Should Be Retained as Giants HC After Eagles Loss

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The New York Giants finished the season 4-12, and head coach Pat Shurmur understands the speculation that comes with that.

"This is a wins business. I get it. I get it," Shurmur told reporters Sunday following the Giants' 34-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their regular-season finale. "We've been talking about this for, I think, six weeks, right? You've been asking me the same questions for six weeks. ... But that's the reality of this business. When you don't win, that's the line of questioning. I get that."

This was Shurmur's second season as New York's head coach. The Giants were 5-11 in 2018, and he is 9-23 overall.

Shurmur does not think his two-year stint has been a total wash, though:

This season, the Giants ranked 24th in total defense, 29th in scoring defense and 30th in sacks. New York can take a huge step toward solving its defensive woes with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Shurmur disclosed he has not had "those types of conversations" with Giants brass regarding his future with the organization.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported an update on Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman on Sunday morning:

"The Giants are among the teams considering moving on from their coach, as Pat Shurmur's status is in doubt after two seasons. At this point, it appears that president and CEO John Mara is uncertain about moving on from another coach so quickly, while chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch appears to be in favor of a new coach. ... As for Gettleman, ownership is set to discuss everything -- his status included."

Rapoport included that the Giants "figure to be among those interested" in former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera if Gettleman remains in the front office.

The Giants are expected to move on from two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning at quarterback. The 38-year-old, who has been with the team his entire career dating back to 2004, sees his contract expire at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Manning was benched for rookie sixth overall pick Daniel Jones following Week 2. The Giants lost eight straight games with Jones under center, and the Duke product went 3-9 with 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions overall.

Jones has been established as the franchise quarterback for at least the near future. It's just a matter of whether Shurmur or someone new will be responsible for developing him and maximizing the potential of star second-year running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants have not made the postseason since 2016 and have not won a playoff game since their 2011-12 Super Bowl run.