Kansas Basketball Team Safe After Plane Issue Forced Emergency Landing

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

A plane carrying the Kansas men's basketball team needed to make an emergency landing Sunday because of an engine issue.

"Upon our return flight home from San Jose, CA, roughly 20 minutes into the flight, one of the engines failed," the school said in a statement. "The pilot immediately contacted the San Jose Airport, where we returned and made a safe landing. We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized."

The Jayhawks' official men's basketball account added that "everyone onboard is safe and sound."

Ryan White, Kansas' senior associate athletic director of development, shared a video from inside the plane as it was in the air:

The fifth-ranked Jayhawks beat Stanford 72-56 at Maples Pavilion on Sunday to improve to 10-2. Isaiah Moss had a team-high 17 points off the bench, while Devon Dotson and Ochai Agbaji chipped in with 14 points apiece.

Kansas doesn't return to action until Saturday when it hosts No. 22 West Virginia for its Big 12 opener.