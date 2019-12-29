Ex-Panthers HC Ron Rivera to Meet with Redskins Amid Marvin Lewis Rumors

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is reportedly on track to land another job in the near future.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "things have progressed very nicely" for Rivera, who has a meeting with Washington scheduled for Monday. Rapoport cited Rivera's agents, Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman, and called it a "key meeting."

This comes after Alex Marvez of Sirius XM reported former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is a "strong contender" for the vacant Washington job.

Carolina fired Rivera on Dec. 3 following a 5-7 start during a second straight playoff-less season for the organization.

This year marked the third time in four seasons the Panthers finished with a losing record, which is a far cry from the start of Rivera's tenure. He took over head coaching duties prior to the 2011 season and reached the playoffs four times, including during the 2015 campaign when he led Carolina to a Super Bowl.

That Super Bowl run, as well as a 76-63-1 record, makes him appealing to teams like Washington looking for stability, even if he didn't perform up to expectations in 2019.

Washington fired Jay Gruden following an 0-5 start to this season, and Bill Callahan has been the interim coach since. However, Rivera would give the NFC East team a new direction with young quarterback Dwayne Haskins and a potential game-breaker at wide receiver in Terry McLaurin.

He could help facilitate a rebuild that will also include the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL draft.