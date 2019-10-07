Report: Redskins Fire Jay Gruden After 0-5 Start, Bill Callahan to Be Interim HC

Elsa/Getty Images

Washington fired head coach Jay Gruden on Monday following a 0-5 start to the 2019 season, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Bill Callahan, who has been serving as the offensive line coach and an assistant head coach, will take over the head coaching duties on an interim basis. Callahan previously served as the Oakland Raiders' head coach in 2002 and 2003.

The 52-year-old Gruden was signed through the 2020 season.

Gruden compiled a 35-49-1 record during his six-year run in the nation's capital, where he made the playoffs once, going 0-1.

After having served as a head coach in both the Arena Football League and the United Football League, Gruden did not have the opportunity to be a head coach in the NFL until Washington hired him following a successful three-year run as the offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gruden went 4-12 in his first year on the job, but he would soon find consistency. He led his team to a 9-7 record in year two, earning a wild-card berth. Washington lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

From 2015 to 2018, Washington hovered around .500. Following a nine-win performance in 2015, the team went 8-7-1 in 2016 and then registered back-to-back 7-9 campaigns.

Despite Gruden's reputation as an offensive guru, Washington ranks 30th at 14.6 points per game this season.