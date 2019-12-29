Saints' Sean Payton on Finally Winning PI Challenge: 'There's My Birthday Gift'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2019

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks to the members of the media during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Happy birthday, Sean Payton. Here's your pass interference.  

"That's like a hard eight in Vegas, huh?," Payton said when asked about winning a pass interference challenge during Sunday's 42-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, per Katherine Terrell of The Athletic. "Right? That was nice. I thought it was the right [call]. I was appreciative of it. There's my birthday gift."

The New Orleans Saints head coach turned 56 years old Sunday and was rewarded with a pass interference call when he challenged that Panthers cornerback James Bradberry had interfered with receiver Michael Thomas in the end zone.

Mike Triplett of ESPN noted Payton was 0-for-2 on replay challenges entering play.

Of course, he would surely trade the whistle he received Sunday for one in last season's NFC Championship Game when Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Tommylee Lewis late in the contest and was not flagged. A pass interference then likely would have helped set up a Super Bowl trip for the Saints.

The play also served as the backdrop for the discussion to allow pass interference reviews this season.

