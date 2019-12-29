Jameis Winston Becomes 1st NFL QB with 30 TD, 30 INT on Game-Ending Pick-6

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston's game-ending pick-six Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons made him the first NFL player to toss at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones picked off Winston on Tampa's first play from scrimmage in overtime and returned the ball 28 yards for the game-winning score, giving Atlanta the 28-22 win.

The interception was Winston's seventh pick-six of the season. He finished with 33 touchdown passes and 30 picks.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN posted a notable statistic on Winston's pick-six history:

Winston also threw "game-winning" pick-sixes to the opposing team in the first and last games of this season. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman's interception return for a touchdown proved to be the winning score in a 31-17 Week 1 victory over the Bucs.

Trevor Sikkema of the Pewter Report and Draft Network summed up Winston's year quite well:

Ex-NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark also provided his take on Winston, who is never boring:

Other Winston stats are simply remarkable, as he also found himself in excellent company in the passing yardage category, per Bucs senior editor/writer Scott Smith:

Winston ended his year on a historical note, but the question now is what the Bucs decide to do with the quarterback set to become a free agent.

Tampa Bay's options are franchising him, letting him walk or signing him to a long-term deal.

When asked what the pick-six meant in regards to Winston's chances of staying, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said the following:

Arians is understandably unhappy with the results, but there's no denying that Winston's 2019 was one of the more entertaining individual seasons in recent NFL history.