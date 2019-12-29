Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Top Etiwanda, Advance to The Classic at Damien Final

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 29, 2019

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: Zaire Wade of Sierra Canyon High School, son of former NBA great Dwyane Wade, looks on while sitting out with an injury during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers improved to 13-0 by defeating Etiwanda 57-53 and advancing to The Classic at Damien Platinum Division Final on Saturday night.

Eleven of Sierra Canyon's 13 wins have been by double digits, but this semifinal matchup came down to final seconds. University of Kentucky commit BJ Boston led the way with 31 points and a crucial game-sealing play with eight seconds remaining:

Boston discussed his outing afterward:

Shy Odom finished with 12 points, while Amari Bailey and Terren Frank each posted seven points.

Sierra Canyon sports LeBron James Jr., better known as Bronny, and Zaire Wade on its roster. The former is the son of Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James; the latter the son of retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. 

James and Wade, each a three-time NBA champion, are close friends and were teammates with the Heat from 2010 to 2014.

Sierra Canyon will gain further reinforcement for the tournament's title game as Ziaire Williams will become eligible Monday. Williams has been fulfilling a sit-out period that the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section deemed necessary following his transfer from Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.).    

