Bellator and Rizin Japan 2019 Results: Emelianenko, Chandler Score Knockout Wins

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Fedor Emelianenko defeated Quinton "Rampage" Jackson via first-round knockout to cap off the Bellator 237 main card in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday (Sunday in Japan Standard Time).

Knockouts were the theme of the night, with four of the six main-card matches ending in KO or TKO. Only one went to a decision.

The Emelianenko win finished a main card that also saw Michael Chandler defeat Sidney Outlaw via another first-round knockout.

Bellator and Rizin Japan co-produced the fight card, which took place at Saitama Super Arena.

Here's a look at the night's results, as well as quick recaps of the top two fights on the card.

Bellator 237 Results

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko def. Quinton "Rampage" Jackson via first-round KO at 2:44 (punches)

160-pound contract weight: Michael Chandler def. Sidney Outlaw via first-round KO at 2:59 (punches)

173-pound contract weight: Michael Page def. Shinsho Anzai via second-round KO at 0:23 (punches)

173.5-pound contract weight: Lorenz Larkin def. Keita Nakamura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)



Women's flyweight: Kana Watanabe def. Ilara Joanne via third-round TKO at 4:39 (punches)

157.8-pound contract weight: Goiti Yamauchi def. Daron Cruickshank via first-round submission at 3:11 (rear-naked choke)



Emelianenko vs. Jackson

Emelianenko made quick work of Jackson, starting the match off on the right foot with a series of punches:

The fight didn't last much longer, with a knockout occurring two minutes later:

Emelianenko may decide to go out on a high note, telling fans that he was seriously contemplating retirement:

The 43-year-old Emelianenko posted a 38-6 professional record with one no-contest before Saturday. He most recently lost to Ryan Bader in the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix Final on Jan. 26 via knockout.

Emelianenko retired in 2012 but came back three-and-a-half years later, defeating Jaideep Singh in a Rizin bout. He registered another victory in 2016 over Fabio Maldonado before making the move to Bellator. The Russian was 2-2 in the promotion before he fought Jackson.

Jackson, 41, is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. He had one successful defense in 2008 against Chuck Liddell before he lost the belt to Forrest Griffin in the 2008 Fight of the Year.

Jackson moved from UFC to Bellator in 2013 and has gone 5-3 with the promotion. He made a brief return to the UFC Octagon in 2015, defeating Maldonado.

Jackson has been out of action since September 2018, when he took down Wanderlei Silva via a second-round TKO.

Emelianenko entered the fight as a slight -135 favorite ($135 bet to win $100), per Caesars Sportsbook.

Outlaw vs. Chandler

Chandler dominated his bout with Outlaw en route to a first-round knockout win, the first of two to end the main card:

The 33-year-old Chandler held a 19-5 professional record entering the fight. He has been with Bellator since 2010, winning the promotion's lightweight title three times.

Chandler's most recent bout occurred against Patricio Freire, who took the lightweight belt via first-round TKO.

Fight Matrix ranks Chandler as the 16th-best lightweight MMA fighter in the world.

Outlaw was a late replacement for Benson Henderson, who announced on Dec. 5 that he was pulling out of the fight because of an injury. The ex-UFC lightweight champion said he hoped Bellator would set up a rematch between him and Chandler, who beat Henderson via split decision in a November 2016 title bout.

Outlaw, 27, entered the fight with a 14-3 professional mark, including nine straight victories. He won his Bellator debut on Nov. 15, when he beat Roger Huerta via unanimous decision.

Outlaw only had a 43-day break between fights.