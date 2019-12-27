Drew Rosenhaus Says Antonio Brown Will Continue Talks with Saints After Workout

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Antonio Brown worked out for the New Orleans Saints on Friday, and the wide receiver's agent Drew Rosenhaus is hopeful something will come from it.

"Antonio had a very good visit today and we will continue our discussions with the Saints," Rosenhaus said in a statement (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio).

Brown has remained unsigned since the New England Patriots released him Sept. 20 amid sexual assault allegations. The 31-year-old was named in a lawsuit by his former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed in September that accused him of three instances of sexual assault, including rape.



That was followed a week later by Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko publishing a deep dive into additional accusations of sexual misconduct against Brown. Klemko later reported on threatening text messages from Brown to one of his accusers:

The NFL has been conducting an investigation into Brown. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter each provided context as to how the ongoing investigation affects Brown's eligibility should the Saints or any team choose to sign him:

Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed to reporters that Brown was one of six receivers worked out by the team Friday, according to ESPN's Mike Triplett, and per Triplett, New Orleans would "need to clarify from the league on whether Antonio Brown would be eligible to play this postseason."

Brown has displayed contradictory behavior online about a possible NFL return, tweeting he's done with the NFL or insulting former teammates only to offer a broad apology on Instagram.

When playing, Brown has established himself as one of the most dominant receivers in recent league history. The seven-time Pro Bowler played with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 through last season and posted seven seasons with 1,000 receiving yards or more during that time.

Before the Patriots released him, Brown appeared in one game and recorded four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, Brown has 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns in his career.