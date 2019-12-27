Eagles' Zach Ertz out for Crucial Game vs. Giants with Rib, Back Injuries

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz runs onto the field prior to an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they will be without tight end Zach Ertz for Sunday's game against the New York Giants because of rib and back injuries.

This comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ertz suffered a fractured rib during Philadelphia's 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. The Eagles can clinch the NFC East title with a win over New York thanks to the head-to-head victory over Dallas.

Philadelphia has persevered through a number of injuries in the aerial attack, including long-term ones to wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson.

It will have to do so again with a playoff spot hanging in the balance in the final regular-season game. Fortunately for the Eagles, tight end Dallas Goedert thrived in the win over the Cowboys with nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown and will be asked to play significant snaps again with Ertz sidelined.

This is still a significant blow for Philadelphia considering Ertz is one of the league's best tight ends.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns after posting 116 receptions for 1,163 yards and eight scores a season ago. He was also a key cog for the 2017 Eagles team that lifted the Lombardi Trophy, scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

