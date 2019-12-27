Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Wins 2019 AP Male Athlete of the Year

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 27, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Craig Lassig/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard capped off arguably the best year of his professional career by being named the Associated Press 2019 Male Athlete of the Year on Friday.

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Los Angeles Clippers star finished first in the voting ahead of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

   

