Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Wins 2019 AP Male Athlete of the Year

Kawhi Leonard capped off arguably the best year of his professional career by being named the Associated Press 2019 Male Athlete of the Year on Friday.

Per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the Los Angeles Clippers star finished first in the voting ahead of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

