Camping World Bowl 2019: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State TV Schedule, Time and Odds

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish put together a perfect November, but it was not enough to boost them into the New Year's Six.

Instead, Brian Kelly's team is slated to face the Iowa State Cyclones for the first time in program history at the Camping World Bowl Saturday.

Matt Campbell's side experienced some bumps in a campaign that was laden with high expectations after earning eight victories last season.

The Big 12 squad enters the game at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida at 7-5 and has lost three of its last five contests.

Camping World Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, December 28

Start Time: Noon ET

TV: ABC

Odds (via Caesars): Notre Dame (-3.5); Over/Under: 54.5

Preview

Notre Dame is the rightful favorite in Saturday's contest, and an argument can be made it should have more points in its favor.

The Fighting Irish won their last four games by a combined score of 175-58, and they held opponents to single digits in two of those matchups.

If the dominant version of Notre Dame shows up Saturday, it may not have a problem putting away Iowa State.

The Cyclones have not held an opponent under 20 points since October 14, and two of their last three defeats were by seven points or more.

Notre Dame's experienced offense may be too much for the Big 12 side to handle, with quarterback Ian Book leading the charge. He has 12 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in the last three outings, and he has not been sacked more than once in a contest since September 28.

Book has also utilized his legs during stretches of the campaign, as he has 516 rushing yards and four scores on 106 attempts.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, who leads Notre Dame in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, is the top threat Iowa State has to control.

Tight end Cole Kmet, who is second to Claypool in the receiving categories, is also capable of extending scoring drives.

Iowa State allows 228.3 passing yards per game, which is a far worse total than its opponent concedes.

Notre Dame boasts the third-best Football Bowl Subdivision passing defense, and that could be an issue for Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy.

The sophomore ranks sixth in passing yards with 3,760, but he has reached 300 yards twice in his team's losses.

Purdy has thrown nine interceptions, which is the same number of passes the Fighting Irish have picked off.

Notre Dame may not win the game through turnovers, but its pass rush with 30 sacks could limit the quarterback's production.

In five of their 10 wins, the Fighting Irish have held teams under 20 points, which is a concern if you are betting the over of 54.5 points.

The safer bet for the Camping World Bowl should be the spread, as Notre Dame has been much more consistent than Iowa State and is capable of winning by four points or more.

