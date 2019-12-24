Video: Pirates' Chris Archer Surprises His Parents with Cars for Christmas

Video: Pirates' Chris Archer Surprises His Parents with Cars for ChristmasDecember 25, 2019
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Chris Archer provided his parents with a Christmas they won't forget by gifting them a pair of new cars.
"Never felt more joy than this moment," he said in an Instagram post.
Archer was raised by his grandmother and step-grandfather, who adopted him when he was two years old. In 2018, he penned a letter about race where he ended by telling his parents he loved them.
After eight years in the majors, he got a chance to pay them back in a big way.
The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher is set to make $9 million in 2020, giving him plenty of disposable income for some cars and more.
Mets Sign Dellin Betances to 1-Year Deal
Former Yankees reliever is heading to Queens