Video: Pirates' Chris Archer Surprises His Parents with Cars for Christmas

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Chris Archer #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 21, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Chris Archer provided his parents with a Christmas they won't forget by gifting them a pair of new cars.

"Never felt more joy than this moment," he said in an Instagram post. 

Archer was raised by his grandmother and step-grandfather, who adopted him when he was two years old. In 2018, he penned a letter about race where he ended by telling his parents he loved them.

After eight years in the majors, he got a chance to pay them back in a big way.

The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher is set to make $9 million in 2020, giving him plenty of disposable income for some cars and more.

