Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Season Final

The final week of the 2019 NFL season has arrived. For casual football fans, this means the postseason is right around the corner. For fantasy footballers in season-long leagues, the playoffs are already here.

Week 17 is a tricky one to navigate because teams often rest their starters in the final week. Fortunately, the Baltimore Ravens are the only team that has locked up a first-round bye. The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings are locked into their current playoff positions, but most of the playoff-bound teams have something to play for.

With this in mind, we'll run down the top players at each position for Week 17 and examine some potential sleepers that could help you survive injuries and resting decisions.

All rankings are based on PPR scoring.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

4. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

6. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

7. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

8. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

9. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

10. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Sleeper: Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

If you're looking for a streamer or a replacement for, say, Lamar Jackson, look no further than Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

Despite having a relative lack of talent around him, Dalton has been productive for most of 2019. He absolutely torched the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, passing for 396 yards and four touchdowns. He should have another strong outing at home against the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have appeared ready to pack it in for several weeks now, and this has led to some poor defense. Cleveland has surrendered 69 points over the last two weeks and will likely put up several more while going through the motions in the season finale.

Don't be surprised if the Bengals get their second win of the season on Sunday or if Dalton is again one of the top fantasy performers of the week.

Running Backs

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

7. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

10. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

11. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

12. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

13. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

14. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos

15. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

16. Melvin Gordon III, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

18. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers

19. Mike Boone, Minnesota Vikings

20. DeAndre Washington, Oakland Raiders

Sleeper: Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Even if the Ravens aren't completely in rest mode, they're not playing starting running back Mark Ingram on Sunday. Ingram suffered a calf strain against the Browns in Week 16 and is expected to sit, alongside Jackson and other key starters.

"It's not a hard decision really, if you sit back and think about it. It's a solid decision," head coach John Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

With Ingram out, the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to face a heavy dose of Gus Edwards. While Pittsburgh doesn't make for the most favorable of matchups—the Steelers rank 10th in run defense—Edwards still has the upside of a middle-tier starter.

If you already have Edwards as a handcuff to Ingram, now's the time to take advantage. If you don't, he can likely be found on the waiver wire. He's available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

4. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

5. Julian Edelman, New England Patriots

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

7. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

8. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

9. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

11. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Chargers

12. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

13. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

14. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

15. Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins

16. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

17. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

18. Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

19. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

20. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

Sleeper: Greg Ward, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles should be fighting as hard as any team in Week 17. With a win over the New York Giants, they'll claim the NFC East and a playoff berth. With a loss, they'll be left out of the postseason entirely.

This is one reason why receiver Greg Ward is a sneaky smart play this week. The other is that quarterback Carson Wentz hasn't hesitated to go his way in recent weeks. In his last two games, Ward has caught 11 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Ward should have another strong outing against the Giants and their 26th-ranked pass defense.

After his 71-yard outing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, Ward is likely to be one of the more popular targets on the waiver wire this week. However, he is still available in 91 percent of Yahoo leagues, according to FantasyPros.

Tight Ends

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

4. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders

5. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

6. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

8. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks

9. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

10. O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sleeper: Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos

For Denver Broncos rookie tight end Noah Fant, the production seems to come in bunches. He had four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in Week 14, for example, then just four catches for 66 yards over the next two weeks.

This is frustrating for fantasy managers, especially when Fant doesn't produce in favorable matchups. Last week, he had just 10 yards against the Detroit Lions' 32nd-ranked pass defense.

Still, if you need a streamer with upside at tight end, Fant is a solid option for Week 17. He'll be going against a familiar opponent in the Oakland Raiders and a questionable secondary. Oakland ranks 25th against the pass.

Expect Fant to finish out his rookie season with a strong performance.