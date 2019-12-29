NFL Playoffs 2020: Updated AFC, NFC Bracket and Super Bowl Odds

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Now that the regular season is largely out of the way, it's time for the real battle to begin.

The battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

The bracket for the AFC and NFC playoffs is nearly set, and the New England Patriots will have to defend their crown without a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed due to the Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. On the other side, the San Francisco 49ers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Here is a look at the full playoff picture as well as the Super Bowl odds for each team still in the mix.

Playoff Bracket and Seeding

AFC

No. 1 seed: Baltimore Ravens

No. 2 seed: Kansas City Chiefs

No. 3 seed: New England Patriots

No. 4 seed: Houston Texans

No. 5 seed: Buffalo Bills

No. 6 seed: Tennessee Titans

NFC

No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers

No. 2 seed: New Orleans Saints

No. 3 seed: San Francisco 49ers (will be No. 1 seed if defeats Seattle)

No. 4 seed: Philadelphia Eagles

No. 5 seed: Seattle Seahawks

No. 6 seed: Minnesota Vikings

Super Bowl Odds

The odds to win the Super Bowl are courtesy of Caesars, as of Sunday at 8 p.m. ET:

Baltimore Ravens: +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

Kansas City Chiefs: +300

San Francisco 49ers: +350

New Orleans Saints: +350

Green Bay Packers: +700

Seattle Seahawks: +900

New England Patriots: +1800

Buffalo Bills: +3500

Minnesota Vikings: +4000

Houston Texans: +4000

Philadelphia Eagles: +4500

Tennessee Titans: +7500

Super Bowl Champion Prediction

This season belongs to Lamar Jackson.

The MVP candidate already made history by breaking Michael Vick's record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. Vick ran for 1,039 yards in 2006 on the Atlanta Falcons, and Jackson finished the 2019 campaign with 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

While it would have been difficult to predict record-breaking totals when he was entering the league, there were never any questions about his running ability after he won the Heisman Trophy at Louisville. The most impressive part of Jackson's season is how he emphatically answered any lingering concerns about his passing.

He threw for five touchdowns in the first game of the year against the Miami Dolphins and has 36 touchdown passes to just six interceptions.

The gaudy stats are one thing, but he has been at his best in some of the Ravens' marquee games. He threw for three touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills, ran for 101 yards and a score against the San Francisco 49ers, threw for five touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams, threw for four touchdowns against the Houston Texans, ran for 116 yards against the Seattle Seahawks, and scored three touchdowns against the New England Patriots.

Baltimore won every one of those games against fellow playoff teams.

Jackson is the primary reason the Baltimore Ravens will win the Super Bowl, but he isn't the only one. Running back Mark Ingram II topped 1,000 yards on the ground for the third time in four seasons while forming half of an unstoppable rushing duo alongside Jackson.

The defense entered play Sunday fifth in the league in yards allowed per game and third in points allowed per game. Additions Earl Thomas and Marcus Peters stabilized the secondary, while Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser have spearheaded the pass rush and front seven.

Baltimore's defense doesn't have to shut opponents down with Jackson, Ingram and Mark Andrews leading a formidable offense, but it is capable of winning games as a unit if needed.

The Ravens have the best player in the league, a workhorse running back to take the pressure off his shoulders and a talented defense that can pick the offense up if it struggles. Teams that can win playoff games in multiple ways are always dangerous come January, and Baltimore will lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the postseason.