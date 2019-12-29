NFL Playoffs 2020: Updated AFC, NFC Bracket and Super Bowl Odds

NFL Playoffs 2020: Updated AFC, NFC Bracket and Super Bowl OddsDecember 30, 2019
Now that the regular season is largely out of the way, it's time for the real battle to begin.
The battle for the Lombardi Trophy.
The bracket for the AFC and NFC playoffs is nearly set, and the New England Patriots will have to defend their crown without a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed due to the Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. On the other side, the San Francisco 49ers can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Here is a look at the full playoff picture as well as the Super Bowl odds for each team still in the mix.
Playoff Bracket and Seeding
AFC
No. 1 seed: Baltimore Ravens
No. 2 seed: Kansas City Chiefs
No. 3 seed: New England Patriots
No. 4 seed: Houston Texans
No. 5 seed: Buffalo Bills
No. 6 seed: Tennessee Titans
NFC
No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers
No. 2 seed: New Orleans Saints
No. 3 seed: San Francisco 49ers (will be No. 1 seed if defeats Seattle)
No. 4 seed: Philadelphia Eagles
No. 5 seed: Seattle Seahawks
No. 6 seed: Minnesota Vikings
Super Bowl Odds
The odds to win the Super Bowl are courtesy of Caesars, as of Sunday at 8 p.m. ET:
Baltimore Ravens: +200 (bet $100 to win $200)
Kansas City Chiefs: +300
San Francisco 49ers: +350
New Orleans Saints: +350
Green Bay Packers: +700
Seattle Seahawks: +900
New England Patriots: +1800
Buffalo Bills: +3500
Minnesota Vikings: +4000
Houston Texans: +4000
Philadelphia Eagles: +4500
Tennessee Titans: +7500
Super Bowl Champion Prediction
This season belongs to Lamar Jackson.
The MVP candidate already made history by breaking Michael Vick's record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. Vick ran for 1,039 yards in 2006 on the Atlanta Falcons, and Jackson finished the 2019 campaign with 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
While it would have been difficult to predict record-breaking totals when he was entering the league, there were never any questions about his running ability after he won the Heisman Trophy at Louisville. The most impressive part of Jackson's season is how he emphatically answered any lingering concerns about his passing.
He threw for five touchdowns in the first game of the year against the Miami Dolphins and has 36 touchdown passes to just six interceptions.
The gaudy stats are one thing, but he has been at his best in some of the Ravens' marquee games. He threw for three touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills, ran for 101 yards and a score against the San Francisco 49ers, threw for five touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams, threw for four touchdowns against the Houston Texans, ran for 116 yards against the Seattle Seahawks, and scored three touchdowns against the New England Patriots.
Baltimore won every one of those games against fellow playoff teams.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Lamar Jackson will sit Sunday with the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up. His 2019 regular season is over. ➖ 13-2 record ➖ 36 passing TD ➖ 6 interceptions ➖ 3,127 passing yards ➖ 66.1 completion % ➖ 1,206 rushing yards ➖ 7 rushing TD One for the ages. https://t.co/nel7cSFRVu
Jackson is the primary reason the Baltimore Ravens will win the Super Bowl, but he isn't the only one. Running back Mark Ingram II topped 1,000 yards on the ground for the third time in four seasons while forming half of an unstoppable rushing duo alongside Jackson.
The defense entered play Sunday fifth in the league in yards allowed per game and third in points allowed per game. Additions Earl Thomas and Marcus Peters stabilized the secondary, while Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser have spearheaded the pass rush and front seven.
Baltimore's defense doesn't have to shut opponents down with Jackson, Ingram and Mark Andrews leading a formidable offense, but it is capable of winning games as a unit if needed.
The Ravens have the best player in the league, a workhorse running back to take the pressure off his shoulders and a talented defense that can pick the offense up if it struggles. Teams that can win playoff games in multiple ways are always dangerous come January, and Baltimore will lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the postseason.
It's a New Day in the AFC
Patriots aren't the same, and the AFC is wide-open for the first time in a long time