Report: Eagles to Release Jay Ajayi with Jordan Howard Returning from Injury

Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly have one of their key offensive playmakers back for Sunday's game against the New York Giants as they attempt to clinch the NFC East at MetLife Stadium.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Philadelphia is releasing running back Jay Ajayi on Monday because Jordan Howard is scheduled to return for Week 17. Howard has not played since Nov. 3 because of a shoulder injury.

While Ajayi has a 1,000-yard season on his resume (2016 with the Miami Dolphins), he was largely a non-factor for Philadelphia this year. He appeared in just three games and had 10 carries for 30 yards with zero receptions.

Miles Sanders has been the workhorse running back with Howard sidelined, although Boston Scott was key in an overtime victory over the Giants in Week 14.

When healthy, Howard had bounced back from the career-worst 3.7 yards per carry he posted last season on the Chicago Bears. He recorded 525 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns behind 4.4 yards per carry, and he gave the Eagles someone who could pick up difficult yardage between the tackles.

Expect him to rotate with Sanders, who has been a revelation for Philadelphia after it selected him with a second-round pick this year out of Penn State. The rookie has 766 rushing yards, 510 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

The Eagles can clinch the division with a victory Sunday after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 17-9 in Week 16 at Lincoln Financial Field.