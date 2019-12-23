Mort: Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger 'Has Some Doubt' He'll Play Again Post-Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After missing nearly all of 2019 with an elbow injury, there is no guarantee Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will return to the NFL.

"I've talked to people who have spoken with him, and he has some doubt whether he's really gonna play football again," ESPN's Chris Mortensen said on SportsCenter Monday.

Roethlisberger still hasn't begun throwing since his September elbow surgery.

