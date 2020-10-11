    Vikings' Dalvin Cook to Undergo MRI After Suffering Groin Injury vs. Seahawks

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2020
    Alerted 15m ago in the B/R App

    Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook (33) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
    John Froschauer/Associated Press

    Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will undergo an MRI on Monday after suffering a groin injury during Sunday night's 27-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Mike Zimmer announced after the game.

    Though he was initially ruled questionable to return, he was able to finish out the game. The 25-year-old ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, adding 24 yards on five receptions.

    The fourth-year back has been plagued with injuries throughout his career. He tore his ACL four games into his rookie campaign, missed five games in 2018 and missed two games last season.

    When in the lineup, Cook has been one of the NFL's most effective backs. He entered Week 5 having rushed for 424 yards and six touchdowns, putting him on pace for a second straight 1,000-yard season.

    Alexander Mattison will have to step up in Cook's place if Cook misses time. Mattison missed three games last season because of a high ankle sprain but has been healthy and effective in 2020. With Cook dealing with an injury Sunday, Mattison stepped up in a big way, running for 112 yards and adding 24 receiving yards.

