Steven Adams Trade Rumors: Hawks Interested in Thunder Center

The Atlanta Hawks entered Sunday tied for the worst record in the NBA (6-24), but they could still be aggressive before the trade deadline.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote that Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams "is someone who has been discussed by the Hawks, according to a source inside the organization."

Adams is set to make $27.5 million in 2020-21, the final year of his current contract.

Though the Thunder have surprisingly been in playoff contention this season with a 14-14 start to the year, clearing this type of salary could be a strong motivation for the team to make a deal.

Per Spotrac, Oklahoma City is already $55.7 million over the cap for next season, fifth-worst in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are looking to improve after two straight seasons of more than 50 losses, with a third one looking to be on the way.

Trae Young has more than lived up to expectations with an average of 29.0 points and 8.4 assists per game in his second year in the NBA. However, the rest of the roster has struggled while in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

Young was reportedly emotional in the locker room after a loss earlier this month, but the front office assured him the team "would be getting him some help on the roster soon," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Adams would certainly help, as he's averaging 11.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. His experience and defensive presence could provide Atlanta with a major boost, potentially helping the squad become more competitive in the future.