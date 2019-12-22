Yankees Trade Rumors: Josh Hader a Target for NYY; Could Deal Miguel Andujar

Will Newton/Getty Images

The New York Yankees haven't abandoned a possible trade for Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Heyman speculated New York might include third baseman Miguel Andujar as part of the deal given Milwaukee's need at the hot corner, but he added the belief is that the Brewers will be reluctant to move Hader.

