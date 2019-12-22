Glazer: Josh Gordon Faces 'Uphill Battle' to Return to NFL After Suspension

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Josh Gordon has once again been suspended indefinitely by the NFL after violating multiple league policies in a short stretch, which could be the final straw in his career.

"First, he was facing a six-game suspension for a tainted sample in the steroid program," Fox Sports' Jay Glazer explained Sunday. "While they were waiting for the appeal, he actually failed another drug test in the substance-abuse program."

"It looks like it will be an uphill battle for him to ever get back in the league," Glazer added.

The suspension is the fifth in eight years for the Seattle Seahawks receiver, which has limited him to just 28 total games played since 2014.

Most recently, Gordon was suspended indefinitely at the end of 2018 before being conditionally reinstated in August. He returned for the start of 2019 with the New England Patriots and appeared in six games before being waived and eventually picked up by Seattle.

In 11 games in 2019, the 28-year-old has 27 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown.

The majority of Gordon's missed time during his career has been related to substance abuse.

"I've used alcohol on many, many occasions, Xanax on many occasions, cocaine several occasions, marijuana most of my life, codeine, cough syrup, methazine is very prevalent where I'm from," Gordon admitted in 2017, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

However, the latest tainted drug test also includes a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, which represents a new problem for Gordon.

As Glazer noted, this could make it difficult for him to ever get another shot in the league.