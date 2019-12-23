AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 8 Rankings Released

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

In typical years, there may be six teams total that ascend to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll. This year, it has happened before Christmas.

Gonzaga ascended to the No. 1 ranking in the Week 8 Top 25, unseating a Kansas team that dropped to No. 5 after a loss to Villanova. No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Louisville and No. 4 Duke round out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Gonzaga

2. Ohio State

3. Louisville

4. Duke

5. Kansas

6. Oregon

7. Baylor

8. Auburn

9. Memphis

10. Villanova

11. Michigan

12. Butler

13. Maryland

14. Michigan State

15. San Diego State

16. Virginia

17. Florida State

18. Dayton

19. Kentucky

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. West Virginia

23. Texas Tech

24. Arizona

25. Iowa

Kansas' reign at No. 1 ended after one week when Devon Dotson's game-winning layup attempt missed, giving Villanova a 56-55 home victory. Jermaine Samuels hit a three with 20.5 seconds remaining to put Villanova ahead for good, giving the Wildcats their best win of the young season.



"It's just one of those years," Villanova coach Jay Wright told reporters. "There just isn't one team that's dominant."

Ohio State moved up three spots to No. 2 on the back of a 71-65 win over Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic. D.J. Carlton scored 15 points off the bench and seven Buckeyes scored at least seven points in a stellar all-around team effort.

Kentucky dropped 13 spots after its second straight loss. The Wildcats dropped a 69-66 home thriller to Utah earlier in the week.

John Calipari said his young team is "still learning" how to play together and lamented their lack of passing. Throughout the second half of Saturday's loss to Ohio State, Kentucky's offense devolved into ugly iso ball ending in contested shots.

Maryland and Virginia were the lone other Top 10 teams to lose against an unranked opponent. Maryland fell to Seton Hall, shooting 26.1 percent against a team coming off a 20-point loss to Rutgers. The Terrapins have dropped two straight.

Virginia descended seven spots to No. 16 after an ugly 70-59 loss to South Carolina, as the defending champs continue to struggle scoring.

Iowa is the lone new entrant in the Top 25, coming in at No. 25.