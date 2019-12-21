Freddie Ljungberg Criticises Unacceptable Mesut Ozil Behaviour

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg has criticised Mesut Ozil for his unacceptable behaviour after being substituted against Manchester City.

The Swede told reporters he would have dropped the midfielders for Saturday's clash with Everton had he not been injured after he reacted angrily when taken off against the Premier League champions:

"For me, I got asked after the game about Mesut. He walked off the pitch [in the Man City game] and then kicked his gloves. The fans were not happy.

"I got asked about it and said, 'At Arsenal, that's not how we behave and not what we do'. I stand by that. Mesut was injured, but I would not have picked him for the squad because I want to make a stance that it's not what I accept from an Arsenal football player. That's my decision. I won't make the decisions again, but that's what I think."

Ozil was replaced by Emile Smith Rowe after 59 minutes of the 3-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side and walked off the pitch and kicked his gloves into the air:

It is not the first time this season an Arsenal player has been involved in controversy after being taken off.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka clashed with supporters while walking off against Crystal Palace and was subsequently stripped of the club captaincy:

Saturday's 0-0 draw with Everton was Ljungberg's final game at the helm after being placed in interim charge following Unai Emery's departure.

New manager Mikel Arteta will be in the dugout for the Gunners' Boxing Day clash at Bournemouth and will have a decision to make over Ozil if he is fit enough to feature.

Arteta described Ozil as a "massive player" for Arsenal in a press conference during his unveiling but also called on the club's stars to "deliver passion and energy."

Ozil is Arsenal's highest-paid player but has started only eight Premier League games this season and may have has his work cut out convincing Arteta he deserves a regular place in the starting XI.