Report: Luka Doncic, Jordan Brand Nearing 'Lucrative' Agreement on Shoe Contract

After a breakout start to the 2019-20 season, Luke Doncic is nearing a "lucrative" endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic and Tim Cato of The Athletic.

Will Cain of ESPN Radio on Thursday teased a potential move to Jordan Brand.

Doncic had been without a shoe deal during his second season in the NBA, but he turned enough heads while averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists in his first 25 games. He has been sidelined for the last three games with an ankle injury but has proved to be one of the more exciting young players in the game.

The 20-year-old won the league's Rookie of the Year Award in 2018-19 after averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Considering Zion Williamson signed a 5-year, $75 million deal with Jordan Brand this summer before ever playing an NBA game, per Darren Rovell of the Action Network, Doncic could also land a significant payday with the new contract.

The Slovenian will bring an international market to whichever company he endorses.

It seems he will sign with Jordan Brand, continuing a run of top athletes who have signed with the company, including Williamson, Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, Blake Griffin and Chris Paul.

Jordan Brand also announced its first $1 billion quarter this week, via Marc Bain of Quartz.