EPL Table: Saturday's Week 18 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League to move to within a point of the second-place Foxes.

In the day's early kick-off, Everton held Arsenal to a goalless draw as both clubs' respective new managers Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta watched the game from the stands at Goodison Park.

Elsewhere, Miguel Almiron scored his first Newcastle United goal in a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, while Southampton moved out of the relegation zone by beating Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Raul Jimenez's 16th goal of the season saw Wolverhampton Wanderers come from behind to beat Norwich City at Carrow Road, and Jay Rodriguez struck in the 89th minute as Burnley beat Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United continued their impressive campaign with a 1-0 away win over Brighton & Hove Albion that moves the Blades into fifth place in the table.

Week 18 Results

Everton 0-0 Arsenal

Aston Villa 1-3 Southampton

Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Sheffield United

Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Norwich 1-2 Wolves

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City

Premier League Table (games played, points, goal difference)

1. Liverpool: 17, 49, +28

2. Leicester: 18, 39, +27

3. Manchester City: 18, 38, +30

4. Chelsea: 17, 29, +6

5. Sheffield United: 18, 28, +6

6. Wolves: 18, 27, +4

7. Tottenham Hotspur: 17, 26, +8

8. Manchester United: 17, 25, +6

9. Newcastle: 18, 25, -6

10. Burnley: 18, 24, -6

11. Arsenal: 18, 23, -3

12. Crystal Palace: 18, 23, -5

13. Brighton: 18, 20, -5

14. Bournemouth: 18, 19, -6

15. Everton: 18, 19, -9

16. West Ham United: 17, 19, -9

17. Southampton: 18, 18, -16

18. Aston Villa: 18, 15, -9

19. Norwich: 18, 12, -18

20. Watford: 17, 9, -23

Saturday Recap

Manchester City started the game strongly but went behind midway through the first half when Leicester hit them on the break with a quick counter-attack.

Harvey Barnes sent Vardy sprinting away from Fernandinho, and the Englishman kept his composure to dink a finish over goalkeeper Ederson:

Manchester City hit back eight minutes later through the lively Riyad Mahrez. The former Leicester man cut in from the right, went past Ben Chilwell and saw his shot take a deflection off Caglar Soyuncu on its way past Kasper Schmeichel:

The champions went ahead two minutes before half-time from the penalty spot. Ilkay Gundogan clinically converted the spot-kick after Raheem Sterling was brought down by Ricardo Pereira.

An unmarked Gabriel Jesus tapped home Kevin De Bruyne's cross at the far post in the second half to make it 3-1 and inflict just a third league defeat of the season on Brendan Rodgers' side.

Everton named Ancelotti as their new manager before kick-off on Saturday, and the Italian joined new Gunners boss Arteta in watching the game from the stands:

The two teams went on to play out a low-quality draw that saw few chances of note and will have done little to impress either man.

Arsenal saw 18-year-old striker Gabriel Martinelli put a good shot wide in the first half, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was denied at close range by a strong hand from Jordan Pickford after the break.

Everton rarely threatened, which allowed Arsenal to pick up their first clean sheet away from home in the Premier League since their 1-0 win over Newcastle United on the opening day of the campaign.

Toffees manager Duncan Ferguson also notched a landmark by replacing a substitute for the second Premier League match in a row.

Cenk Tosun, who came on for Alex Iwobi after 11 minutes, was replaced by Moise Kean with 10 minutes of normal time remaining:

The result does little for either side but does highlight the big job both new managers face.

Southampton were the big winners at the bottom of the table, beating Aston Villa and moving three points clear of the drop zone.

Danny Ings tapped home the opening goal on 21 minutes after Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton had saved an effort from Shane Long:

The visitors' second goal arrived 10 minutes later when Jack Stephens climbed highest to powerfully head James Ward-Prowse's corner home.

Ings bagged his 11th Premier League goal early in the second half after some sloppy play from Marvelous Nakamba, and Villa's Jack Grealish smashed home a consolation on 75 minutes.

The win sees Southampton leapfrog Villa in the table and makes it four straight Premier League defeats for Dean Smith's side, who host fellow strugglers Norwich City next on Boxing Day.