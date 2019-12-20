Video: Aaron Hernandez Documentary Series Trailer Released by Netflix

Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Netflix released a trailer Friday for the upcoming documentary series, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, about the former New England Patriots tight end, which premieres Jan. 15.

A press release about the three-part series says it "meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all."

The documentary includes exclusive courtroom footage, phone calls the former NFL star made from prison and interviews with those who knew him. It also looks back at Hernandez's "often abusive upbringing" and his "growing fascination with gang life" to help shed light on one of the decade's biggest sports stories.

Hernandez, a Connecticut native, attended the University of Florida before the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He paired with Rob Gronkowski to form the league's predominant tight end tandem across his three seasons in New England.

He was released by the Pats after being arrested in June 2013 and charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in April 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hernandez faced another murder trial in 2017 after being charged in the double homicide of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside a Boston nightclub in July 2012, but he was found not guilty in April 2017.

Five days after the end of that trial, he was found dead by suicide after hanging himself at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts. He was 27.