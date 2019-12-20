Video: Aaron Hernandez Documentary Series Trailer Released by Netflix

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2019

FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. An investigative report, released Thursday, May 4, 2017, on the suicide of Hernandez has confirmed that he wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his prison cell. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)
Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

Netflix released a trailer Friday for the upcoming documentary series, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, about the former New England Patriots tight end, which premieres Jan. 15.

A press release about the three-part series says it "meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all."

The documentary includes exclusive courtroom footage, phone calls the former NFL star made from prison and interviews with those who knew him. It also looks back at Hernandez's "often abusive upbringing" and his "growing fascination with gang life" to help shed light on one of the decade's biggest sports stories.

Hernandez, a Connecticut native, attended the University of Florida before the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft. He paired with Rob Gronkowski to form the league's predominant tight end tandem across his three seasons in New England.

He was released by the Pats after being arrested in June 2013 and charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player. He was found guilty of first-degree murder in April 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hernandez faced another murder trial in 2017 after being charged in the double homicide of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside a Boston nightclub in July 2012, but he was found not guilty in April 2017.

Five days after the end of that trial, he was found dead by suicide after hanging himself at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts. He was 27.

