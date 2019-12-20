Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: Indians Ask Teams for 'Best and Final Offers'

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 20, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 25: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians walks off the field between innings during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 25, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians have given clubs interested in shortstop Francisco Lindor a deadline, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Thursday night.   

Rosenthal reported that the Indians are telling potential suitors "that they want each team's best and final offers so they can make an assessment over the weekend" as to whether they want to trade the four-time All-Star. 

"I do think [the Indians] are trying to bring things to a rapid conclusion," an anonymous executive involved in Lindor talks told Rosenthal. "I'm not sure why they want to impose an artificial deadline when they may get a much better deal in January once teams have a clearer picture of what options they have."

Rosenthal added that the latest development does not guarantee a Lindor trade will actualize, but he named the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres as teams involved.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

