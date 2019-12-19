Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Improve to 10-0 with Win over Northeast (FL)

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 20, 2019

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School celebrates with teammates during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers improved to 10-0 with a 66-44 victory over Northeast (Florida) High School on Thursday night in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Eight of Sierra Canyon's 10 wins have been by double digits.

Bronny James displayed his stroke from three early on but had a relatively quiet outing otherwise:

James also showed serious hops during the pregame warm-up:

The Trailblazers' leading scorer was BJ Boston, who poured in 17 points in a variety of ways:

Boston, a 5-star guard, committed to Kentucky in July. He looked more than ready for Rupp Arena on Thursday night. 

Harold Yu, a 7'3" center in the class of 2021, finished with 16 points for the Trailblazers. He impressed with his range once the game was put away down the stretch:

Sierra Canyon's other prominent scorers were Shy Odom (12 points) and Terren Frank (10 points). 

This was Sierra Canyon's final game in the Tarkanian Classic. The Trailblazers will travel to Richmond, Virginia, to match up with John Marshall at Arthur Ashe Jr. Arena before participating in the Damien Classic beginning on Dec. 26.

Related

    Bronny Drops 13 as Sierra Canyon Beats Oak Ridge

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Bronny Drops 13 as Sierra Canyon Beats Oak Ridge

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Bronny James Scores Career High as Sierra Canyon Beats St. Vincent-St. Mary

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Bronny James Scores Career High as Sierra Canyon Beats St. Vincent-St. Mary

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    5-Star SG's Unique Journey

    No. 11 prospect Josh Christopher's path to becoming the next great hooper from LA ➡️

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    5-Star SG's Unique Journey

    Eric Yeboah
    via Bleacher Report

    Bronny James and Sierra Canyon Beat Millennium 76-66; Zaire Wade Out with Injury

    High School Basketball logo
    High School Basketball

    Bronny James and Sierra Canyon Beat Millennium 76-66; Zaire Wade Out with Injury

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report