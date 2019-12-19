Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Improve to 10-0 with Win over Northeast (FL)

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers improved to 10-0 with a 66-44 victory over Northeast (Florida) High School on Thursday night in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Eight of Sierra Canyon's 10 wins have been by double digits.

Bronny James displayed his stroke from three early on but had a relatively quiet outing otherwise:

James also showed serious hops during the pregame warm-up:

The Trailblazers' leading scorer was BJ Boston, who poured in 17 points in a variety of ways:

Boston, a 5-star guard, committed to Kentucky in July. He looked more than ready for Rupp Arena on Thursday night.

Harold Yu, a 7'3" center in the class of 2021, finished with 16 points for the Trailblazers. He impressed with his range once the game was put away down the stretch:

Sierra Canyon's other prominent scorers were Shy Odom (12 points) and Terren Frank (10 points).

This was Sierra Canyon's final game in the Tarkanian Classic. The Trailblazers will travel to Richmond, Virginia, to match up with John Marshall at Arthur Ashe Jr. Arena before participating in the Damien Classic beginning on Dec. 26.