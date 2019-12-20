Who Would Win: Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman?

0 of 3

Is there a bigger potential fight right now at welterweight that Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman?

UFC president Dana White sure doesn’t seem to think so.

"The Masvidal fight now versus Usman is a big deal," said White according to ESPN.com, and he’s totally not wrong about it.

Both Masvidal and Usman enjoyed stellar 2019 campaigns to make the potential showdown between them next year one of the best fights that could possibly be made.

Masvidal, 35, didn’t even fight in 2018 but roared back with a new sharp “Street Jesus"-look and sharper “three-piece and a soda”-attitude to score three fantastic finishes over just eight months of work.

First, Masvidal traveled across the pond in March to stop Darren Till in front of the Englishman’s fans in London.

Next, he scored the fasted knockout in UFC history over previously undefeated MMA wrestling savant Ben Askren in July.

And as if all that wasn’t enough, Masvidal followed those impressive feats with that life-altering win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 for the first and only “BMF” title.

But the “Nigerian Nightmare” enjoyed a pretty solid year, too.

First, Usman dominated Tyron Woodley in March for the 170-pound title.

Just last week, he defended his shiny new belt in equally impressive fashion by stopping former interim champion Colby Covington in five rounds at UFC 245.

Perhaps even most intriguingly, though, Usman displayed elite-level adaptability across those two performances. The 32-year-old mostly relied on wrestling against Woodley but employed powerful boxing techniques to fell Covington.

Honestly, the more I think about Masvidal vs. Usman, the less sure I am about who actually wins. Masvidal is red-hot right now, but Usman definitely has to be considered the best welterweight the world today.

