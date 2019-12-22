Lamar Jackson, Ravens Clinch Home-Field Advantage Throughout AFC Playoffs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

With an AFC North title already locked up, the Baltimore Ravens added another achievement to a successful 2019 season by clinching the top seed in the conference for the NFL playoffs.

The Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 31-15 on Sunday to guarantee themselves home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Baltimore improved to 13-2 with the win.

No matter what happens for the Ravens in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have the head-to-head tiebreaker with the 12-3 New England Patriots.

Earlier in the year, questions arose regarding the state of Baltimore's defense. The team allowed 1,033 combined yards in back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

A little over two weeks after the Browns game, the Ravens acquired Marcus Peters from the Los Angeles Rams, who were paving the way for Jalen Ramsey's arrival.

Peters had 35 combined tackles and three interceptions—two of which were pick-sixes—in his first eight games with Baltimore.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote that adding Peters meant Marlon Humphrey playing more as a slot cornerback, which has provided a lift to the entire secondary:

"It helped that Peters took the defensive backs out to a chemistry-building dinner in his first days on the job. A three-corner lineup of Humphrey, Peters and Jimmy Smith -- with Brandon Carr playing about half the snaps as the fourth corner -- allows Baltimore to mix-and-match blitzes thanks to tight coverage. The emergence of versatile safety Chuck Clark opposite veteran Earl Thomas makes the Ravens even more versatile."

Entering Week 16, the Ravens ranked fifth in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and sixth in yards allowed (314.3). They are allowing just 18.1 points per game.

A strong case could be made that Baltimore is the NFL's most balanced team as Lamar Jackson inches toward a possible MVP award.

Jackson has thrown for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while running for 1,206 yards and seven scores. The second-year star has already passed Michael Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback.

Many have argued over the years the option couldn't work in the NFL; defenses were too good and too fast. Perhaps defensive coordinators will figure out the Ravens at some point. For now, Jackson is leading the league's most dynamic offense.

Jackson struggled in the Ravens' Wild Card Round loss to the Los Angeles Chargers a season ago, finishing 14-of-29 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

With another year under his belt, Jackson is more equipped to handle the increased pressure that will come when the playoffs start.

Since the road to Super Bowl LIV now goes through Baltimore in the AFC, the Ravens look an even stronger favorite to seal a conference title and their third Super Bowl berth in franchise history.