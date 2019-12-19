Mets Trade Rumors: Yoenis Cespedes Subject of Discussions; Deal Not Likely

Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

There have reportedly been trade discussions surrounding New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes, although there is "nothing close or imminent or even all that likely" that will take place.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported the news Thursday, noting teams contacting the Mets about Cespedes' availability has been a side effect of his contract restructuring.

DiComo previously reported the Mets "reached an agreement to significantly reduce the remaining value" of his contract that was set to pay him $29.5 million in the final season of a four-year deal he signed prior to the 2017 campaign. The restructuring was part of a settlement agreement that came as a result of his ranch accident.

Trading for Cespedes would come with an element of risk for teams, especially if they were to part with notable prospects.

After all, he is 34 years old and hasn't played since May 2018 outside of a single game in July of that year. He underwent surgery on both heels and then fractured his right ankle in what general manager Brodie Van Wagenen called a "violent" fall at his ranch, per DiComo.

Cespedes played just 81 games in 2017 as well.

When healthy, he is someone who can anchor the middle of a lineup as a two-time All-Star. He won a Silver Slugger in 2016 by slashing .280/.354/.530 with 31 home runs and 86 RBI, and he was even more impressive the previous year while splitting time on the Mets and Detroit Tigers with a .291/.328/.542 slash line, 35 home runs and 105 RBI.

He is also confident heading into the 2020 campaign considering he told Eduardo Perez on MLB Network he could hit 52 home runs.

That is surely the production the Mets wouldn't want to trade away.