Bronny James Drops 13 as Sierra Canyon Beats Oak Ridge (FL)

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers just keep winning.

Bronny James was part of a balanced offensive attack and helped lead his team to a 76-55 victory over the Oak Ridge Pioneers of Florida in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Sierra Canyon is now 9-0, and all but two of its wins have come by double digits.

There was far less drama in this contest than the last one, when James hit what proved to be the game-winning layup off a steal against LeBron James' alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary, in Ohio with his father in attendance.

Bronny finished Wednesday's game with 13 points, mixing in his impressive outside shot with the ability to attack off the bounce.

He was far from the only Trailblazer to get involved in the offense, as Shy Odom (15 points), Kentucky-bound BJ Boston (13 points) and TCU-bound Terren Frank (12 points) all finished in double figures as well.

Yet, it was Amari Bailey with the most notable play of the game when he broke free in transition and unleashed a monster windmill jam:

Sierra Canyon will look for more of the same Thursday in Las Vegas against Northeast of Florida.