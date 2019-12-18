Mitchell Trubisky: No 'Do-Overs' on 2017 Draft Amid Mahomes, Watson Comparisons

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky knows there is no way around being judged against fellow 2017 draftees, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to the Windy City for a Sunday showdown.

"The comparisons are out there and they are never going to stop," Trubisky said of the comparisons between himself, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. "It's kind of me, Pat and Deshaun are kind of all grouped together because we are in the same draft class, drafted in the first round and all that. But there are no do-overs. We are where we are."

Chicago famously traded up to select Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and Mahomes and Watson—who were drafted later—have turned into two of the best quarterbacks of the league since.

Trubisky, on the other hand, has been inconsistent at best and one of the reasons the Bears have not won a playoff game the past two seasons despite a dominant defense at worst.

Chicago's decision to select the one-year starter from North Carolina instead of the national champion from Clemson or the gunslinger from Texas Tech worked out just fine for the Chiefs and Houston Texans.

Kansas City selected Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick, while Houston drafted Watson with No. 12.

"Our careers are going in different paths and they will for the rest of time and they'll be compared against each other," Trubisky said. "It's just the nature of the beast, but I'm in competition with myself and just trying to be the best version of me and go out there and win games for the Chicago Bears. It's just something that I can't control. It is what it is."

Dickerson noted Trubisky is a mere 23rd in the league in passing yards, tied for 27th in total QBR and tied for 20th in touchdown passes, which is not exactly inspiring for a No. 2 overall pick in his third season.

Chicago was also eliminated from the playoffs during Sunday's action thanks to its loss to the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

By contrast, Mahomes is the reigning league MVP for a Chiefs team that already clinched the AFC West after reaching the AFC Championship Game last season. Watson's Texans sit atop the AFC South, and the dynamic playmakers with bright futures could face each other in the postseason.

Meanwhile, Trubisky's Bears will have a decision to make on the fifth-year option on his contract for 2021.