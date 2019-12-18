Carabao Cup Results 2019: Scores, Highlights from Quarter-Final Fixtures

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City, Manchester United and Leicester City joined Aston Villa in the semi-finals of the 2019 Carabao Cup after winning their respective ties in the last eight on Wednesday night.

Leicester won the evening's lone all-Premier League affair but only after surviving a spirited comeback from Everton. The Foxes went 2-0 up at Goodison Park before the hosts hit back twice, meaning penalties were needed, and Jamie Vardy scored the decisive spot-kick to book a meeting with Villa in the next round.

A Manchester derby is the reward for the heavyweights of the draw after United overcame a goalless first half to put three past Colchester United after the restart. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet against League Two opposition.

Holders City signalled their intent to lift the trophy for a third straight season by seeing off Oxford United, beating the team from England's third tier 3-1. Raheem Sterling starred for a young City side, scoring twice.

Wednesday Scores

Oxford United 1-3 Manchester City

Manchester United 3-0 Colchester United

Everton 2-2 Leicester City (Leicester won 4-2 on penalties)

The Foxes were coasting after goals in three first-half minutes from classy playmaker James Maddison and rugged centre-back Jonny Evans. However, Tom Davies got one back for the Toffees with 20 minutes remaining.

Everton had to wait for stoppage time for Leighton Baines to strike in style from distance. The left-back not only prolonged the tie, but he also ended a lengthy scoring drought:

Momentum was with the home side, but Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel refused to buckle under pressure during the shootout. The Dane saved from Baines and Cenk Tosun, leaving Vardy to finish the job.

City made easier work of their progress, despite fielding academy graduates Phil Foden, Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, as well as seeing Oxford create a host of chances. Joao Cancelo put the holders ahead, but Matty Taylor gave Oxford a deserved equaliser within a minute of the second half getting underway.

Taylor has made a habit of giving the big teams a shock in this competition during recent seasons:

Fortunately for City, Sterling was still able to find space. He tapped in from Angelino's fine cross in the 50th minute then did the same thing 20 minutes later when substitute Gabriel Jesus provided the pass:

While City were able to turn on the style in key moments, United had to stay patient against a stubborn Colchester side at Old Trafford. The visitors managed to blunt the Red Devils throughout the first half and frustrate the home crowd in the process.

However, Rashford's eye for goal earned a long-awaited breakthrough seven minutes after the break:

His expert finish started a goal rush of sorts from the hosts, who doubled their lead when Ryan Jackson turned into his own net. Martial then sealed the result with a scrambled finish one minute after the hour mark.