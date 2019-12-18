Knicks Trade Rumors: Dennis Smith Jr. Interests Timberwolves, Others on Market

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the T-Wolves are one of "several" teams keeping an eye on Smith, but it isn't clear what the Knicks' asking price is or what they could get in return for the 2017 first-round pick.

Smith has struggled to carve out a consistent role for the Knicks this season with just one start in 18 appearances and career-low averages of 5.6 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game.

