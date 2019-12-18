Power Ranking Every WWE PPV from 2019

0 of 14

Credit: WWE.com

If there's one thing most WWE fans can agree on, it's that the company produces way too much content throughout the calendar year, specifically when it comes to its pay-per-views.

As soon as an event wraps up, no time is wasted in looking ahead and promoting the next one, which is usually three to four weeks later. Unfortunately, the build for most of these shows is mediocre at best and fails to get fans hyped for what's on tap.

That proved to be the case with WWE's final pay-per-view of the decade, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, on Sunday night. A card wasn't announced until just days beforehand, and the execution of the event wasn't all that great, either.

Overall, WWE didn't produce many memorable events in 2019, as only a handful could be considered truly exceptional; the rest merely existed to kill time. In reality, there is no need for the company to have 14 shows in a 12-month period.

While not all of WWE's pay-per-views this year were phenomenal on the whole, most at least featured one or two notable matches or moments. A show's success rate can be determined by looking at how historically significant it was, whether the in-ring action was above-average, and what it accomplished in the grand scheme of things.

With TLC 2019 in the books, here is every WWE event from 2019 ranked from worst to best, along with analysis of why it thrived, where it went wrong and how it could have been better.