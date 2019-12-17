North Carolina's Cole Anthony Walking After Surgery on Knee Injury

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

One day after undergoing a procedure to treat a partially torn meniscus in his right knee, North Carolina star Cole Anthony was up and walking, per Brant Wilkerson-New of Sports Illustrated.

His father, former NBA star Greg Anthony, posted a video of Anthony walking on his Instagram account. He was also doing strength exercises for his legs in another video.

The school announced the expected timeline of four to six weeks before Anthony can return to the court.

North Carolina suffered a 68-64 home loss to Wofford in the team's first game without Anthony this year. It was the squad's third loss in a row and fourth in the last five games.

When healthy, Anthony has proved to be a true difference-maker on the court with an average of 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He set the tone of the season with 34 points in his first career collegiate game.

The No. 4 overall recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports, has lived up to expectations in his first nine games.

However, the Tar Heels have lacked offensive firepower outside of Anthony, with the squad failing to reach 80 points in any game this year. Garrison Brooks ranks second on the team with 12.1 points per game, while only two other players average more than six points per game.

North Carolina will need alternative options to step up while the star freshman is unavailable.

Still, the fact that he is already making progress is certainly a positive for Anthony as he tries to return for the bulk of the ACC season.