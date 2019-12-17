Xabi Alonso Plays Down Bayern Munich Coaching Rumours: 'I'm Just Starting'

KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

Former Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso has played down speculation he could return to Bavaria as club manager, saying he has much to learn still before taking such a massive job.

Marca's Oscar Badallo asked the Real Sociedad B coach about the rumours, and Alonso responded his sole focus is on the Txuri Urdin right now:

"I am where I want to be right now. I'm just starting out in my coaching career and I have no goals beyond San Sebastian. The rest is just people talking. I hope I can become a better coach, here at La Real, and enjoy every single year of my career. Whatever happens, will happen, these clubs can sign the best coaches in the world and I'm just starting."

Per Goal's Chris Burton, he was also linked with Arsenal. The Daily Express reported Pep Guardiola is eyeing him as a possible assistant should Mikel Arteta, a boyhood friend of Alonso, join the Gunners:

The 38-year-old, who began his professional playing career in San Sebastian, returned to his old stomping grounds in July. He has shown plenty of promise early, and Real Sociedad B currently sit in third place in Group 2 of the Segunda Division B after finishing in 12th place last season.

A technical and intelligent defensive midfielder who always relied on his vision and positioning to find success, it's no surprise those qualities have translated well to coaching.

Bayern sacked manager Niko Kovac earlier this season, and Hansi Flick has been the interim manager since November 3. He will reportedly be named head coach for the rest of the season soon:

After a fast start under Flick, the Bavarians have lost two of their last three Bundesliga matches. They sit in fifth place, six points behind league-leading RB Leipzig.

Despite the inconsistent results, Flick is well liked by the player, and leading scorer Robert Lewandowski has praised him for the job he has done since Kovac's departure, per Amitai Winehouse of MailOnline:

"The bosses made the decision [on Kovac]. It just did not work. Hansi Flick did a great job in just a few days to set us up tactically very well. The players believed directly in him and his words, he has breathed a new life into us.

"He's honest and direct. The players immediately noticed that. He also works very well tactically. I don't want to say that everything's perfect now, but in a few days he has done a very good job."

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Alonso has all the makings of a great coach, but he has no managerial experience at the senior level or in any top division. It's far too early for him to take on a job as massive as Bayern's, and don't expect him to take control of a club of that magnitude anytime soon.