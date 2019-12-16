ONE Championship 2019: ONE Hero Series December Results and Highlights

FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

China's brightest martial arts prospects battled to take their spots on the ONE Championship roster on Monday when the final ONE Hero Series event of 2019 took place in Beijing.

Eleven victors emerged across a series of disciplines—including Muay Thai, kickboxing and mixed martial arts. The evening was headlined by a ONE Super Series flyweight kickboxing clash between Zhao Bo Shi and Huang Shuai Lu, which the former won via unanimous decision.

Only four of Monday's bouts ended early, with the majority lasting all three rounds in their attempt to impress the ONE powers in attendance.

ONE Championship live-streamed Monday's event via its official YouTube page (Warning: Contains scenes NSFW):

ONE Hero Series: December Results

Mo Hao Xiong def. Cai Xiong Xiong via UD

Meng Ketuogesi def. Zou Jin Bo via UD

Xu Yan Wei def. Xie Xiao Hong via TKO (R3)

Chen Jia Yi def. Zhao Zhan Shi via UD

Xia Lian Yang def. Xia Ming Quan via UD

Ren Ya Wei def. Shang Xi Feng via TKO (R3)

Ayijiake Akenbieke def. Luo Zhuo Jiang Cuo via UD

Ze Lang Zha Xi def. Ayiken Wusaerbabai via TKO (R2)

Wei Zi Qin def. Wang Jia Le via TKO (R2)

Ze Lang Zha Xi def. Bu Huo You Ga via UD

Zhao Bo Shi def. Huang Shuai Lu via UD

Visit the ONEFC website to view the card and results in full.

Recap, Highlights

Zhao returned to the ONE Hero Series for a second month in succession following his decision loss to Zhang Tao in November, though the flyweight up-and-comer had more success on this occasion.

The representative from Xiangwang Fight Club beat Huang on the cards and received the vote from all three judges in attendance to make better on his ONE Championship hopes this time around.

Xia Lian Yang got the better of Xia Ming Quan in a mixed martial arts contest held at a catchweight of 63 kilograms.

Yang almost gave up a soft result when his attempt at a spinning sidekick was partially blocked by Quan, who missed a glaring opportunity to take his opponent's neck and was rolled off the top.

That result came directly after Ren Ya Wei delivered arguably the best finish of the evening in his bout opposite Shang Xi Feng.

There was only one minute remaining in the third round when Shang tried to engage his opponent, but Ren responded with a flurry of jabs and floored his foe with a stiff left to end the featherweight kickboxing duel.

That knockout came as something of a surprise, whereas Wei Zi Qin looked dominant from the first bell in his meeting with Wang Jia Le, whose corner threw in the towel just before the third round began.

Commentators could be heard wondering whether that decision would come for Wang, whose face was pummeled after two rounds while his opponent looked ready to return for more.

Ze Lang Zha was similarly imperious in his straw-weight encounter against Ayiken Wusaerbabai, who also failed to make the third round after the referee called their contest in the second.

Wusaerbabai was curled in a ball and struggling to defend himself as Ze rained blows to his body and face when the referee decided to stop the bout.