Report: NFL Yet to Start Investigation or Interview Patriots About Illegal Video

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2019

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to reporters after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly isn't necessarily close to finishing its investigation of the New England Patriots filming the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during the latter's Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the investigation "has yet to get rolling" and will not be an area of focus for the league until Monday or Tuesday. One of Florio's sources said New England has "heard little from the league" outside of who will be interviewed and what materials should be saved.

This report stands somewhat in contrast to one from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports on Sunday that suggested the investigation should not take long to finish.

David Mondillo, a supervising producer for Kraft Sports and Entertainment who was part of the crew that captured the footage, released a statement Sunday, saying, "I had no intention to provide footage to football operations, I did not provide any footage, and I was never asked to do so."

That is notable because Florio called whether the video crew was tied to football operations the "key question" of the investigation, especially since head coach Bill Belichick denied the link.

New England addressed the issue with a statement that said the filming was for a Do Your Job video series that highlighted behind-the-scenes footage of different members of the organization. While the Patriots' statement said they received permission from the Browns, they also acknowledged "our failure to inform the Bengals and the League was an unintended oversight."

On the field, the Patriots had little trouble with Cincinnati during a 34-13 victory.

Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns, and the defense was dominant as usual while picking off Andy Dalton four times. Stephon Gilmore returned one of them for a touchdown.

