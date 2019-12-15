Freddie Kitchens on Future with Browns After Blowout Loss: 'I Don't Care'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens doesn't care about his future as the team's head coach.

Or so he says.

"I don't care about my future as a Browns coach," he said following Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. "I'm gonna show up Monday and do the best job that I can do Monday and that's tomorrow. That's the only thing I can control."

To say this season has been a disappointment for the Browns would be a massive understatement.

This team entered the campaign with sky-high expectations as preseason darlings. Baker Mayfield was supposed to take the next step, Odell Beckham Jr. was supposed to open up the aerial attack alongside former college teammate Jarvis Landry, and Nick Chubb was supposed to be unstoppable with defenses so focused on the dynamic wide receivers.

Instead, Cleveland is 6-8 and ensured it will finish the decade as the only team not to enjoy a single winning record:

Perhaps the defining moment of the Browns' season was when defensive end Myles Garrett hit Mason Rudolph in the head with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's own helmet in the waning moments of a Cleveland victory. Garrett was suspended indefinitely, undercutting the momentum the team had following a second straight win.

Kitchens helped stir the pot when he was photographed wearing a shirt that said "Pittsburgh started it" prior to the rematch.

In typical Cleveland fashion, the team lost the rematch and missed an opportunity to put itself in the thick of the playoff picture.

There has been some lingering tension in the weeks since, as Beckham's future has been a topic of discussion, Mayfield had to explain he didn't try to throw the training staff under the bus when talking about the wide receiver's health, and Landry expressed frustration toward Kitchens during Sunday's game.

It has reached the point where Kitchens—the person ultimately held responsible for all of the chaos that has ensued—is pondering his own future as one of the most disappointing seasons in recent Browns history comes to an end.