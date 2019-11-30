Look: Browns' Freddie Kitchens Wore 'Pittsburgh Started It' Shirt After Brawl

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was photographed Friday night wearing a "Pittsburgh started it" shirt in reference to his team's brawl with the Steelers during their Nov. 14 game.

A Browns spokesperson told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Kitchens received the shirt, which was created by Ohio company GV Art & Design, from his daughters as a "joke" and didn't expect anyone to see it since he was also wearing a jacket while watching A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with his family.

Cleveland's coach "understands it's not a good look," the spokesperson said.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett received the most serious punishment stemming from the fight—an indefinite suspension covering at least the remainder of the 2019 season—after ripping off the helmet of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hitting him with it.

Garrett stated during his appeal hearing that Rudolph sparked the chaos by using a racial slur, but the NFL "found no such evidence" that occurred, per Schefter and Josina Anderson. The quarterback firmly denied the accusation.

"It's totally untrue," Rudolph told reporters Sunday. "I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe that he would go that route after the fact. It is what it is. I think I've moved on."

Kitchens' decision to wear the shirt came two days before a rematch with the Steelers.

The AFC North rivals face off Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.