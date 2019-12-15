Francisco Lindor Rumors: Chance of Trade 'May Have Diminished' After Kluber Deal

David Banks/Associated Press

Though Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has been a hot name on the trade block this offseason, the chances of a deal "may have diminished" following the team's trade of Corey Kluber, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman previously reported Sunday the Indians sent Kluber to the Texas Rangers. He later noted the organization will clear nearly all of the pitcher's salary.

Kluber was owed $17.5 million for the 2020 season and has an $18 million team option for 2021.

Lindor has two more years under team control but is set to make approximately $16.7 million in 2020 through arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The Indians' unwillingness to sign him to a long-term contract made him a potential trade target for teams throughout the winter. There was undoubtedly plenty of interest considering the 26-year-old's impact in all phases of the game.

The four-time All-Star had at least 40 doubles and 30 home runs for the third straight season in 2019, adding a second Glove Glove to his trophy case that also includes two Silver Slugger awards.

Of course, this also meant the Indians weren't planning on giving him away for nothing.

According to Paul Hoynes of cleveland.com, the organization would have to be "overwhelmed" by an offer in order to complete a deal.

With money no longer a pressing concern, Cleveland can hold on to the superstar and hope to get back into the playoffs next year after narrowly missing out last season.