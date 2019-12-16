AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 7 Rankings Released

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

For the fifth time already this season, a new team has ascended to the No. 1 overall spot in the Associated Press rankings.

Kansas moved into the top over No. 2 Gonzaga, with Louisville falling to No. 3. Duke and Ohio State round out the Top Five.

Here's how the entire Top 25 played out:

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Louisville

4. Duke

5. Ohio State

6. Kentucky

7. Maryland

8. Oregon

9. Virginia

10. Baylor

11. Memphis

12. Auburn

13. Dayton

14. Michigan

15. Michigan State

16. Arizona

17. Butler

18. Villanova

19. Florida State

20. San Diego State

21. Tennessee

22. Washington

23. Penn State

24. Texas Tech

25. West Virginia

The new-look poll came as a result of three Top Five teams suffering upsets last week. Louisville watched its offense fall apart in a 70-57 home blowout loss to Texas Tech. The Cardinals shot 34 percent from the floor, including a 3-of-17 mark from beyond the arc.

"We're going to have to grow from this and use it as a lesson learned," Louisville coach Chris Mack told reporters.

Upsets also befell the top of the Big Ten, as Maryland faltered in a trip to Penn State, while Michigan dropped to 8-3 after a pair of losses to Illinois and Oregon. Penn State's win over the Terrapins vaulted the Nittany Lions into the Top 25 for the first time since 1996.

The program has not reached the NCAA tournament since 2011 and has only two winning seasons under coach Patrick Chambers.

Michigan, which opened the season unranked before ascending all the way to No. 4 after taking the Battle 4 Atlantis, appears to have hit a regression point. The Wolverines have lost three of their last four games after their offense struggled in a road trip to Illinois before dropping an overtime thriller to Oregon. Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half and overtime as Oregon continued to build a stellar non-conference resume.

"With a point guard, you just kind of pick and choose what's the time to go and when to not," Pritchard told reporters. "I felt throughout the game, I could've hit those gaps, but you've got to wait for it to open up. They started not collapsing as much, and that's when I was able to get to the rim."

The remainder of the Top 25 had a largely quiet week, with many schools having finals that led to a lighter scheduling week.

Perhaps the most notable exclusion from the rankings is North Carolina, which continued its rapid descent with a loss to Wofford on Sunday. The Tar Heels were playing with a depleted roster due to injuries but rank as one of the biggest disappointments of the 2019-20 season.

North Carolina was one of four schools to exit the Top 25. Washington, Penn State, Texas Tech and West Virginia moved into the rankings.