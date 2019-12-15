No. 6 Gonzaga Holds off No. 11 Arizona's Late Challenge for Win

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs continue to excel against ranked opponents after Saturday's 84-80 victory over the No. 15 Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center.

Against opponents currently ranked in the Coaches' Poll, head coach Mark Few's team is now 3-1 this season. All three of those victories have come against Pac-12 opponents Oregon, Washington and Arizona, the latter two of which were true road wins for the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga really hit its stride coming out of halftime, scoring 49 points and having at least one offensive rebound on four consecutive possessions midway through the second half to build a cushion that stuck for the win. The Bulldogs had four players score in double-figures, including three starters.

Arizona missed a golden opportunity to earn a marquee win thanks to a poor all-around effort. The offense came to life late in the second half to make the final score closer than it appeared when the Wildcats were Freshman star Nico Mannion really scuffled, shooting 3-of-20 from the field in the loss.

Notable Game Stats

Corey Kispert (Gonzaga): 18 points, 8 rebounds

Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga): 16 points, 7 rebounds

Admon Gilder (Gonzaga): 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists

Nico Mannion (Arizona): 7 points, 10 assists

Josh Green (Arizona): 17 points, 3 rebounds

Zeke Nnaji (Arizona): 16 points, 18 rebounds

What's Next?

Gonzaga will wrap up its three-game set against ranked opponents on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET when No. 17 North Carolina visits McCarthey Athletic Center. Arizona will wrap up its nonconference schedule on Dec. 21 at 10 p.m. ET as it hosts St. John's.

